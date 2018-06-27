Sarah Hyland has leaped to the defence of her 'Modern Family' co-tar Ariel Winter, and hit out at online ''pervs'' for the comments they left on her friend's Instagram page.
Sarah Hyland has defended Ariel Winter from online ''pervs''.
The 'Modern Family' actress hit out at Instagram users who left unnecessarily rude comments on a post made by her 20-year-old co-star - which featured her filling her car with petrol - and branded them ''creeps'' in an angry reply of her own.
Commenting on the image, she wrote: ''To all the pervs commenting on this post? GET OFFLINE AND GET BACK TO YOUR BLOWUP DOLL YA CREEPS!''
Her rant came after Ariel shared the same photograph - taken by a paparazzo - a number of times, after it was initially removed from Instagram for copyright reasons.
She argued: ''What in the f**k @instagram?? Lol they removed my photo because it violated someone else's rights? It's literally a photo of me that someone sent me on Twitter? (sic)''
Ariel later re-posted it again and argued she should be free to do so because her space was ''violated'' by the picture being taken in the first place.
She continued: ''Posting again for the idiots who took down MY PHOTO for violating someone else's copyright. They violated my space so I should at least be able to post it when I want to or just not be f**king photographed. Will repost every time it's taken down.(sic)''
Sarah, 27, later showed more solidarity with her pal as she shared a paparazzi photo of herself looking fed up as she walked down the street.
She captioned it: ''Pulling an @arielwinter: Honestly the ONLY reason I'm posting this is because I've never seen a more accurate picture of myself. #newyorkeratheart #angrywalking.''
This week, Sarah returned to the gym following her hospitalisation for an unknown condition.
She shared on her Instagram story: ''Workout before work. I'm normally shaky, but I'm even shakier from working out ... Finally have clearance to workout. Abs here I come. It's been a while. Strong > skinny.''
