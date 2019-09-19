Sarah Hyland told Wells Adams which engagement ring to buy.

The 'Modern Family' actress got engaged to the 31-year-old star in July and she revealed she had guided the 'Bachelorette' star into choosing her stunning Lorraine Schwarz platinum band.

Dax Shepard, guest hosting 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', said: ''Some congratulations are in order because you've recently become engaged. First of all, beautiful banging ring! This guy's got great taste.''

His guest laughed and said: ''Thanks, I told him what to get.''

The 28-year-old actress admitted she thought Wells was ''real hot'' when she saw him on TV and he got in touch with her after she posted about him on social media.

She explained: ''I saw him on 'The Bachelorette' and then he became the bartender on 'Bachelor in Paradise' and that's where I was like 'Yeah, uh-huh'.

''I thought he was real hot and then he slid in them DMs because I tweeted about him.''

Wells recently insisted he and Sarah are in no rush to tie the knot.

He said: ''I've said it before, everyone is so invested in the next thing. Like when we were dating, everyone was like, 'When are you moving in?' And when we moved in, everyone was like, 'When are you going to get engaged?' ... It's like, hold on, don't forget that the destination isn't what it's about, the journey is what's fun. We're, like, a month into being engaged and I've never been engaged before and I assume I'm never going to be again, so I kind of want to just enjoy this little time. Also, Sarah is going to be, like, Pinterest boards and vision boards and a lot of Elmer's glue is going to be involved. So, I think we're just holding off on that.''

However, Wells is adamant he won't have his wedding shown on TV.

Asked if he'd have a televised wedding, he added: ''I think they know I would never do that.''