Sarah Hyland is losing her hair.

The 27-year-old 'Modern Family' star underwent a kidney transplant in 2012 after battling kidney dysplasia - a condition which causes cysts to replace normal kidney tissue and prevent the organ from developing properly causing complications throughout the body - and the actress is still struggling with the side-affects from the daily medication she has to take since recovering from the procedure.

Posting a series of Instagram Stories to her account, she said: ''Help, help, help. What hair-care products are out there for thinning hair?''

This 27-year-old actress would like to know, I know it seems like I don't, but I do. Some of my medications have been making my hair fall out.''

However the brunette beauty is unable to take over-the-counter hair loss supplements, such as Viviscal and Nutrafol, because they interact with her medication so turned to her followers for natural remedies.

She continued: ''I've talked to my pharmacist and I'm not allowed to take them because they interact with those medications, so for those on prednisone and Prograf and Myfortic and any immune-suppressing medications, have you found anything other than just biotin that works?''

The actress has been open about her struggles with her health in the past and in November last year she showed her followers how she had to use facial massage tools to help with her face swelling caused by prednisone after people commented on her constant weight fluctuation due to her condition, admitting she isn't a ''fan'' of how her body changes.

She said: ''I am not a fan of 'being skinny' which many of you have told me that I am too much of, I've basically been on bed rest for the past few months, I've lost a lot of muscle mass. My circumstances have put me in a place where I'm not in control of what my body looks like.''