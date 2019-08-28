Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are ''waiting'' to plan their wedding.

The 'Modern Family' star and the former 'Bachelorette' contestant are set to tie the knot but Wells insists they're in no rush to get married.

He said: ''I've said it before, everyone is so invested in the next thing. Like when we were dating, everyone was like, 'When are you moving in?' And when we moved in, everyone was like, 'When are you going to get engaged?' ... It's like, hold on, don't forget that the destination isn't what it's about, the journey is what's fun. We're, like, a month into being engaged and I've never been engaged before and I assume I'm never going to be again, so I kind of want to just enjoy this little time. Also, Sarah is going to be, like, Pinterest boards and vision boards and a lot of Elmer's glue is going to be involved. So, I think we're just holding off on that.''

However, Wells is adamant he won't have a television wedding.

Asked if he'd have a television wedding, he added to Entertainment Tonight: ''I think they know I would never do that.''

Wells had previously revealed his wedding to Sarah will be ''gigantic''.

He said: ''It'll be gigantic. I am the youngest of five kids. I've got nine nieces and nephews ... It's not my call. It's all Sarah's call. I think that I'm involved in the decision-making process, but it's not like we're launching nuclear missiles where we both have to turn the key. I'm like the assistant to be like, 'Yeah, you can turn the key. Go for it.'''