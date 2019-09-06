Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' first date was a ''real trial by fire''.

The 'Modern Family' star admits her first night out with her husband-to-be was a bit of a baptism of fire because she was open about her health issues.

She said: ''That first date was a real trial by fire because I told him about everything that was happening.''

Whilst Wells added: ''Yeah, and the next night you told me even more. I know it seems like this huge thing, but it didn't feel like that. The way I always thought of it was, there's going to be times in my life where I'm going to need to lean on her and so this was just a time I was there for her.''

And Sarah quipped she's shocked Wells still liked her after she was ''very honest'' with him when she was on painkillers following her surgery.

He said: ''When she was on painkillers, she was very honest with me.''

Whilst she added: ''We would FaceTime and I'd fall asleep in the middle and I had no idea what I said to him. I could have told him the most embarrassing story of my life and I had no idea, but he still liked me.''

Sarah is ''enjoying'' her engagement and isn't in a rush to get married.

She told People magazine: ''I am enjoying being engaged. I think every woman has had a vision for a while of what they want it to be, but that's in my head. Right now we are just focused on working and enjoying being engaged and participating in something like this and joining up with the Facebook dating app so that others can be - as awesome as us.''