Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams have celebrated their first Christmas as an engaged couple.

The 'Modern Family' star took to Instagram on Thursday (26.12.19) to share a series of adorable snaps of herself and her fiancé from their Christmas bash earlier this week, which also happened to be their first time celebrating the festive season since getting engaged in July.

Alongside the pictures, Sarah wrote: ''Third Christmas with you but first one engaged. You'd think we'd know how to take a proper picture at this point.''

In the images, 'Bachelorette' star Wells wore a 'Game of Thrones' inspired Christmas sweater, whilst 29-year-old Sarah donned a black dress and plaid reindeer antlers.

Wells also took to social media to share his own snap from the ''Friendmas'' celebration, as he showed fans what their menu looked like.

A message at the bottom of the food list read: ''We Love and are so thankful for all of you. Have a joyful night. Now let8s eat & drink. MERRY CHRISTMAS xoxo, Wells & Sarah. (sic)''

The menu featured ham, smoked pork shoulder, salad, vegetables, cranberry sauce, cookies, pie, cupcakes, punch and hot cocoa.

Sarah and Wells got engaged over the summer following almost two years of dating, after they were first rumoured to be an item back in October 2017.

And the actress recently said she was more excited about ''the marriage part'' than planning her big day.

She said: ''I think a lot of mistakes that people make are [that] they're excited to have a wedding and not a marriage.''

Whilst Wells recently marked Sarah's 29th birthday in November with a sweet note explaining how she makes him feel like the ''luckiest guy in the world''.

He wrote: ''Happy birthday to my bride to be. Thank you for being so smart. Thank you for being so funny. Thank you for being so beautiful. (sic)''

And he later added: ''Love, The luckiest guy in the world (sic)''