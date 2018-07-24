Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are moving in together.

The 'Bachelorette' star has revealed he is heading to Los Angeles so he can be with the 'Modern Family' actress as they take their relationship to the next level.

He said: ''Should I just say it? I guess it's going to come out after, it doesn't even matter. I'm straight up moving to Los Angeles. Should I not have said it? I've got to go! I don't know [what I'll do with my house] yet. I might Airbnb it. I might just long-term rent it. Problem is, it's furnished ... I don't know. I haven't gotten that far. First thought is: Let's go to California. Let's move in with the lady. If we're going to take the next step, this is the first step we've got to take to decide if we can handle living with one another, you know?''

However, there is one thing Wells is a little apprehensive about as he makes plans to move into Sarah's pad in Los Angeles.

Speaking on the Your Favorite Thing podcast, he added: ''I'll tell you what I'm most concerned about - I'm not concerned about us living together or us getting along or whatever. I'm most concerned about my dog and her dogs ... Carl sleeps on my bed. And her dog Boo sleeps on her bed. What's going to happen?!''

Meanwhile, Wells previously revealed his relationship with Sarah has been ''weirdly normal'' and easy going.

He said: ''It's been really weirdly normal. That question gets asked a lot because you expect the answer to be like it's crazy because it's in the spotlight but for whatever reason, it's been really nice and normal and wonderful.''