Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are discussing engagement plans ''in passing''.

The couple moved in together in August, and 'Bachelorette' star Wells as said that whilst there are engagement rumours circling the couple, they've only been discussing it casually, as they're having ''a really wonderful time'' where they are at the moment.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, he said: ''I think we're just saying it in passing. Right now, we're just having a really wonderful time living with each other and going down that path, which, living with someone is a new thing for both of us. So, who knows what the future holds with that, but we're very happy.''

'Modern Family' actress Sarah, 28, set tongues wagging about a possible wedding last month when she shared a screenshot of a headline from an article about a bride who took shelter dogs down the aisle instead of bouquets, and said she ''will be doing this'' when she gets married.

And Wells confirmed the presence of animals at their future wedding earlier this year when he said their dogs would be taking part in the big day.

He said: ''I want our dogs to be involved in the ceremony.''

Meanwhile, Wells also recently gushed over his girlfriend as he said it's ''not hard to love'' the ''gorgeous'' actress.

The pair met just days before Sarah was due to go through a kidney transplant, and Wells says he's never had an issue with sticking by Sarah's side throughout the trying times.

He said: ''It's not hard to love her. She's gorgeous and beautiful and smart and talented ... With her health issues and stuff, everyone goes through things in their lives, it just so happened that when we started dating she was going through a very big thing. But as our lives unfold together, there's going to be things that happen to me when I'm going to lean on her. Every relationship's a give and take.

''It was nice that I was able to help her with her issue, but there will be times when I need her help.''