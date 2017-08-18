Sarah Hyland has reportedly split from her boyfriend Dominic Sherwood.

The 'Modern Family' star is believed to have called time on her romance with the 27-year-old actor after two years of dating, but sources say the pair intend to ''remain friends''.

According to 'Entertainment Tonight', the insider claims that ''Hyland and Sherwood will remain friends, but notes that their relationship has simply ran its course.''

Sarah, 26, and Dominic met in 2014 on the set of the movie 'Vampire Academy', and confirmed their romance the following year in March 2015 after they were spotted smooching at a Los Angeles Lakers game at the Staples Centre.

The news may come as a shock to fans of the couple, as although Sarah hasn't posted a picture of Dominic to her Instagram account since May, she did dub him as her ''rock'' in honour of his 27th birthday back in February.

She wrote at the time: ''The best thing to hold onto in life is each other ... Happy Birthday @domsherwood. Thank you for inspiring me on a daily basis to be a better person. To not take things too seriously. And to remember the little things. You're my rock. (sic)''

Prior to their split, the pair were not shy about sharing their love for one another over social media, and after attending the Golden Globes together in January, Sarah took a moment to gush over her ''amazing'' beau.

Posting on Instagram after the awards, she wrote: ''When you can't stop smiling because of how proud you are of your man @domsherwood for not only being phenomenal on an amazing tv show but for tying his own bow tie #myboyfriendisbasicallyjamesbond #yesimatchedmydresstohissuit (sic)''

And the couple even spent the festive season together, where they celebrated Thansgiving, Christmas, and Sarah's birthday.

In a series of photos taken at the time, the beauty wrote: ''All I want for Christmas is..... to be able to eat all the pizza in the world and still have abs without having to workout.... oh yeah and you @domsherwood ...

''The perfect Birthday/Thanksgiving, very thankful to have @domsherwood back :) (sic)''