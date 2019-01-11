Sarah Hyland was ''very close'' to taking her own life during her health battle.

The 28-year-old actress has opened up about her depression which affected her when she had a secret second kidney transplant after her first one failed, and now she has spoken candidly about low she got.

Appearing on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', she said: ''I would write letters in my head to loved ones of why I did it and my reasoning behind it, how it was nobody's fault. I didn't want to write it down on paper because I didn't want anybody to find it. That's how serious I was ... It ended up being myself that got me out of that. I had to do it on my own. I told myself I had to do it on my own.''

The 'Modern Family' star turned to a friend and verbalised her thoughts, which sparked a change and ''helped immensely''.

However, Sarah was keen to point out that while it worked for her, she understands everyone with depression handles it differently.

She added: ''Every person with their anxiety or depression or if you have suicidal thoughts, every individual is different, so I wouldn't just rely on everything that I say.

''I'm just sharing my story. But I think talking to someone and saying it out loud really, really makes it sound almost ridiculous and it puts it into perspective.''

Now, almost two years on from the second procedure, the star is feeling much better and can now enjoy her life, including vacations to Mexico with her boyfriend Wells Adams.

She recently revealed: ''I'm doing really really well. I just came back from Mexico and that was really, really nice. The good thing about being stable, health-wise, and having an amazing significant other is that now I'm able to travel more ... The last time I took a vacation before this year I was 24. I just turned 28, so I've just been either working on my health or working nonstop, so it's really good to be able to do something like that now.''