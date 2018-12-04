The man allegedly responsible for the death of Sarah Hyland's cousin has been charged with homicide.

Jeffrey Eggeling has been officially charged with three felonies - motor vehicle homicide with a DUI prior conviction, DUI causing serious bodily injury, and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident resulting in death - after he crashed into another car containing the 'Modern Family' actress' uncle and 14-year-old cousin Trevor Canaday, who was ejected from the vehicle and later died from his injuries.

According to The Blast, the Douglas County Attorney in Nebraska charged Eggeling with the three felonies on Tuesday (04.12.18), which could see him face up to 50 years behind bars.

Trevor's family set up a GoFundMe page following his passing which aims to fund his funeral and his father's ongoing medical expenses, and Sarah - who donated $1,000 to the page - has said she's taking a break from social media ''for a while'' after critics slammed her for asking fans to donate to the cause.

She tweeted: ''I'd like to ask those who have negative thoughts or opinions about the tragedy that happened to my family, to keep them to themselves. You don't know all the details. And how dare you attack when a beautiful life has been lost.

''You guys finally did it. Your horrible negative ignorant words have broken me. Happy? Staying offline for a while. I have a special announcement and video releasing on Wednesday I believe. So. There's that. (sic)''

Sarah had taken to her Instagram Stories to encourage her six million followers to donate to Trevor's GoFundMe page.

She wrote: ''This is my 14 year old cousin Trevor. Yesterday, he was killed by a drunk driver. My uncle is still in the hospital in need of more surgeries. (sic)''

So far, the page has raised over $36,000 in donations, including a $2,500 donation from Sarah's 'Modern Family' co-star Ariel Winter.