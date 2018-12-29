The man accused of killing Sarah Hyland's cousin in a car crash has been charged with manslaughter.

Jeffrey Eggeling had originally been charged with three felonies - motor vehicle homicide with a DUI prior conviction, DUI causing serious bodily injury, and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident resulting in death - after he crashed into another car containing the 'Modern Family' actress' uncle and 14-year-old cousin Trevor Canaday, who was ejected from the vehicle and later died from his injuries.

But now, according to the Omaha World-Herald, it has been revealed the 36-year-old man has had extra charges brought against him, including manslaughter and assault.

The charges were added during a preliminary court hearing on Friday (28.12.18), and Eggeling - who was allegedly travelling at 20 miles over the speed limit while his blood-alcohol level tested at .103 - remains in jail on a $750,000 bond as he awaits his trial.

Trevor's family set up a GoFundMe page following his passing which aims to fund his funeral and his father's ongoing medical expenses, and Sarah - who donated $1,000 to the page - recently said she's taking a break from social media ''for a while'' after critics slammed her for asking fans to donate to the cause.

She tweeted: ''I'd like to ask those who have negative thoughts or opinions about the tragedy that happened to my family, to keep them to themselves. You don't know all the details. And how dare you attack when a beautiful life has been lost.

''You guys finally did it. Your horrible negative ignorant words have broken me. Happy? Staying offline for a while. I have a special announcement and video releasing on Wednesday I believe. So. There's that. (sic)''

Sarah had taken to her Instagram Stories to encourage her six million followers to donate to Trevor's GoFundMe page.

She wrote: ''This is my 14 year old cousin Trevor. Yesterday, he was killed by a drunk driver. My uncle is still in the hospital in need of more surgeries. (sic)''