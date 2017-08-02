Sarah Harding thinks her problems with addiction stemmed from a ''toxic'' relationship.

The former Girls Aloud singer checked into rehab in Cape Town, South Africa, in 2011 after she hit ''rock bottom'' following her split from fiance DJ Tom Crane, whom she had been dating since 2007, and, although she insists she's now over the heartbreak, she still blames their bitter break-up for her hitting the bottle and sinking into depression.

Speaking to Paul Danan in the episode of 'Celebrity Big Brother' that will air on 'Wednesday night (02.08.17), the 35-year-old pop star said: ''A lot of my issues were down to being in a toxic relationship. For me it stems completely from being hurt, six months before I was due to get married. It all just tumbled around me and I had to front everything and he f***ed off to Ibiza and I had nothing and I felt like I had lost my family and my friends that we had all built for five years. I felt like I had no-one left that I could turn to. I was very lonely, I had a few good select friends that helped save me from myself, which I am so grateful for. I'm very much a private person, so for me it's quite overwhelming to do this.''

Over the last few years, the blonde beauty has been desperately trying to get her life back on track and create a new, clean, image for herself, but she has admitted that process has had repercussions because she now feels so isolated from everyone.

She explained: ''I've been so secluded, I live in the country now, I've got my dogs. I moved out to the country so I've been talking to my dogs for the past five years.''