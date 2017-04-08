Sarah Harding ''really misses'' Girls Aloud.

The 35-year-old singer shot to fame after winning a place in the band on reality show 'Popstar: The Rivals' alongside Cheryl, Nadine Coyle, Kimberley Walsh and Nicola Roberts 15 years ago, and though she admits it is unlikely the group will get back together again, she'd jump at the chance of a reunion.

She said: ''I get really nostalgic when I think about being in Girls Aloud.

''I found a CD of our Radio One Live Lounge performances the other day and it was so nice to listen back and hear us all bantering with each other. I really miss performing with the girls on stage.

''I don't think [a reunion] will happen any time soon, but I'd love the chance to do something again. A lot of our fans would love us to come back so we'll have to see what happens.''

Though Sarah rarely sees her former bandmates any more, she insists she will ''always care'' about them.

She told OK! magazine: ''We've not seen each other properly for years, but Nadine and I still message each other.

''I don't live near any of them so it's hard to make time to see each other.

''Cheryl, Kimberley and Nicola are really close, but Nadine and I are much more independent. We might have gone our separate ways but we were like sisters for years, so I'll always care about them.''

Despite this, the blonde beauty is keeping busy in the music world at the moment as she's writing songs for other artists.

She said: ''I've written some tracks for a few people but I can't reveal too much right now.

''The music industry is a very difficult place to work, no one tells you how to make it after you've left a girl band.

''It can be tough but I have a studio at home and I'm always in there working on ideas. My dream is to get a publishing deal.''