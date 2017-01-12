The part was made famous by Demi Moore in the Oscar-winning 1990 film, and transferred to the stage in 2011, premiering at the Manchester Opera House, England.

Former Girls Aloud star Sarah, 35, began her stage debut in a touring production of Ghost last year (16), but suffered a series of a setbacks. In September she missed a week of shows due to illness, and during a performance in October in Blackpool, England, Sarah was replaced by understudy Kelly Hampson during the interval. The former popstar was also blasted by audiences for her performance.

Sarah has now confirmed on Twitter that musical theatre professional Carolyn Maitland is taking over as Molly.

“Huge Congrats and best of luck to @CarolynMaitland taking over the role as Molly on the second leg of the ghost tour!” she posted.

Carolyn, who has starred in productions of Cabaret, Miss Saigon and Kiss Me Kate, also took to the social media site to share her exciting news.

“So #happy to finally announce that I'm going to be playing #Molly in #ghost #TheWaitsBeenMakingMePotty #thanks for all ur lovely tweets

“Morning!#JustWanted2say a huge #thankU 2all ur lovely messages! I spent over an hr last night responding &couldn't get through'em all! Thanx (sic).”