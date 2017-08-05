Sarah Harding insists she doesn't have to ''prove'' she's friends with Cheryl Tweedy.

The 35-year-old singer has dismissed speculation she has fallen out with her former Girls Aloud bandmate after they had unfollowed one another on Twitter but she insisted that isn't the case at all.

Asked about the reports, she said: ''Why don't you ask Cheryl? I don't know - it's nothing to do with me.

''I've got Cheryl's number - we don't have to prove we're friends online. For me, it's not a publicity contest.

''I don't follow other celebrities to try and befriend them and gain public support. I'm a private person and if I want to speak to any of the girls, then I'll call them.''

After it emerged Cheryl had unfollowed Sarah, the blonde beauty shared an Instagram post reading: ''Reminder: Those who hurt you will eventually face their own karma.''

However, Sarah insisted the post had nothing to do with her former bandmate.

She said: ''That had nothing to do with it. I post a lot of quotes. If I post something like that, I just want to get it off my chest. It doesn't mean it's aimed at anyone in particular - and if it is, it doesn't necessarily mean it's aimed at Cheryl.

''It just rang true to me. Why people read into what I put on there is just beyond me. That's why I think social media is a bit ridiculous sometimes.''

Sarah recently entered the 'Celebrity Big Brother' house later this week and dismissed reports Cheryl is worried about what she'll say on TV, as she insists she won't be opening up about anything to do with Girls Aloud.

She told OK! magazine: ''I don't know what she's worried about. At the end of the day, if I went in there I wouldn't talk about the band or any of my exploits. I'd go in to show people who I am as a person.

''I'm a loyal friend and I'm not going to go in there and talk about what's gone on. We were like sisters at the end of the day, so I wouldn't go in there to talk about the band or their secrets.''