Sarah Harding has been axed from 'Ghost the Musical'.

The former Girls Aloud singer and her co-star Andy Moss' contracts were due to end after six months, but only the 32-year-old actor - who plays Patrick Swayze's character Sam Wheat in the theatre show - has been given the green light to continue with the production.

Sarah, who played the role of Molly Jensen, will be replaced by West End regular Carolyn Maitland as the blonde beauty is to focus all her energy on her TV and music career.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''Sarah never said she was going to do second run of touring show.

''She could have done if she wanted to, but TV and music commitments were always going to take priority.''

It comes after Sarah, 35, suffered an on-stage meltdown in October, when she pulled out of her performance at Blackpool's famous Winter Gardens mid-way through the production.

Sarah also competed on the winter sports-themed TV series 'The Jump' in 2016, and said at the end of her run on the show, she was suffering from a series of injuries which had taken a ''massive toll'' on her ''mental and physical wellbeing''.

The star previously said that despite living with ''chronic pain'' from rupturing a ligament in her knee in February, she had no intention of quitting 'Ghost'.

In a statement issued by Sarah to BANG Showbiz, she said: ''I would like to go on the record and say since appearing in 'The Jump', I have been in constant pain with my knee injury, and as anyone in chronic pain will be able to tell you, it can take a massive toll on your mental as well as physical wellbeing. There is of course a pressure I feel to perform daily and I try to give the role of Molly in 'Ghost The Musical' my all.

''However, I have to say the relentless scrutiny, the trolling and the sensationalised and often fabricated stories do not make this any easier.

''This opportunity felt like a dream come true and despite it now feeling like there is a personal agenda to make me quit, I'm committed to the production, cast, crew and amazing audiences round the UK who have been nothing but kind and supportive.

''I have the joy of working with some incredibly talented individuals, and I still highly recommend people come and see the show to judge for themselves.''