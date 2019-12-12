Sarah Ferguson wants to ''celebrate'' Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, as she understands the scrutiny the royal is under after being marrying into the royal family herself.
The 60-year-old writer - who is the former wife of Prince Andrew - has spoken out in defence of Meghan, after the royal has been the subject of public scrutiny ever since she tied the knot with Prince Harry in May 2018.
Sarah - who has daughters Princess Beatrice, 31, and Princess Eugenie, 29, with Andrew - said she doesn't have any ''advice'' for the former 'Suits' actress, but believes people should be ''celebrating'' the beauty, because she is ''modern and fabulous''.
She said: ''It must be hard for Meghan, and I can relate to her. I believe she is modern and fabulous. She was famous before. She is great. Why can't Meghan be great? Why can't she be celebrated?
''Any advice for her? I tend not to give advice because it is taken out of context, but I have been in Meghan's shoes, and I still am. There's always a twist of negativity and it just gets so sad and tiring; it's hard and mean. I abhor bullying and I feel desperately sorry for the pain they must be going through because I've been through it.''
The Duchess of York - who is affectionately known as Fergie - has learned to deal with negativity through her years in the public eye, but still finds things ''difficult'' at times.
Speaking to Vogue Arabia, she added: ''It was difficult but I'm here now - I feel the chains of my soul are freed. It's still difficult, though.''
Meanwhile, Meghan's friend Bryony Gordon recently claimed the 38-year-old royal - who has six-month-old son Archie with Prince Harry - doesn't want ''people to love her'', and instead just wants to ''be heard''.
Bryony explained: ''If I have learnt anything about Meghan in the time I have known her, it is that she is a doer, not a wallower. She lives in the solution, not the problem.
''She told me that she didn't want people to love her - she just wanted them to be able to hear her. I have found that this is what the Duchess of Sussex stands for: using her voice to help give one to people less privileged than her.''
