Sarah Ferguson loves knocking back Casamigos tequila.

The 59-year-old royal's son-in-law Jack Brooksbank - who is married to her daughter Princess Eugenie - is European Commercial Manager for Casamigos, the brand founded by George Clooney, Rande Gerber and Mike Meldman in 2013, and Sarah admitted she is a huge fan.

Speaking at American millionaire businessman Ernie Boch Jr's party in Norwood, Massachusetts over the weekend, Sarah made a speech which was captured on video by American journalist and guest Kelly Lynch.

She said: ''Jack sells tequila for Casamigos, which we love. It makes me even more of a yummy mummy because I just drink the tequila when I go and sell it.''

During the speech, Fergie also shot down reports that Eugenie - who married Jack at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in October - is pregnant.

She said: ''What else can I tell you? No, she's not pregnant!''.

And Sarah also joked about her famously close relationship with her former husband Prince Andrew, 59, and poked fun at their living arrangements at the Royal Lodge in Windsor.

She said: ''Yes I do live at the Royal Lodge with the handsome prince, who is the best-looking prince of the whole lodge.''

Eugenie and Jack treated guests to a gourmet pizza truck and Casamigos margaritas at their luxurious wedding last year.

Sarah previously joked that she and Jack get on so well because she loves tequila.

Asked what type of mother-in-law she would be, Sarah said: ''The best - the good news is Jack also works as the European Manager for Casamigos Tequila, so I am perfect.''