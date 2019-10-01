Sarah Ferguson has hinted that her daughter will get married in Britain.

The 59-year-old writer has teased that Beatrice and her partner Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi - who got engaged last week - may tie the knot on home turf instead of her desired place Italy after it was reported that Queen Elizabeth won't fly abroad.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz at the Luminous Charity Gala to kick off London Film Festival on Tuesday (01.10.19), Sarah said: ''Beatrice is a Leo but all I can say is we're very proud of Britain. I cried when I found out. Tears of mother's joy.''

Beatrice and Edoardo - who have been together since last October - announced their engagement, which took place in Italy recently, via Buckingham Palace.

They said: ''We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement. We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can't wait to be married.

''We share so many similar interests and values and we know this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness.''

Edoardo's parents, Nikki Williams-Ellis and Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi are ''delighted'' that their son is going to marry Beatrice next year.

They said: ''We are truly delighted about Edoardo and Beatrice's engagement. Our family has known Beatrice for most of her life.

''Edo and Beatrice are made for each other, and their happiness and love for each other is there for all to see. They share an incredibly strong and united bond, their marriage will only strengthen what is already a wonderful relationship.''

The 34-year-old property developer - who has a child from a previous relationship - made his first public appearance with Beatrice, 31, at the National Portrait Gallery gala in March and they have been spotted together several times since then.

Meanwhile, Sarah - who also has daughter Eugenie with her ex-husband Prince Andrew - thinks it's important to celebrate the art of film because it inspires people.

She told talkRADIO at the event: ''Oh my goodness me, you've got to give everyone the right to dream. Everyone the right to imagine their own dreams. Imagine if we didn't have the arts, where would we be?

''Sometimes when I'm in Africa building my primary schools, I often look at these young children and I think if you don't give them arts then you don't give them catwalks, you don't give them film then what are you doing it for?''