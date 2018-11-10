Sarah Ferguson's ''proudest moment'' was watching her daughter Princess Eugenie show off her scoliosis scar in her wedding dress.

The 28-year-old tied the knot with drinks ambassador Jack Brooksbank last month, and paid tribute to her battle with scoliosis - which is a curvature of the spine - with her gown, which included an open back to show off the scar she received from having corrective surgery when she was 12.

And her mother Sarah, 59, has now said she couldn't be more proud of her daughter for ''standing tall'' and showing the world it's okay to be different.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, she said: ''My proudest moment was watching Eugenie standing tall, very proud to show her scoliosis scar in her low-backed dress. I'd gone to all the fittings and sat there beaming with delight, and because there was no veil it was a very strong statement.

''We rang St. George's Chapel to make sure there wasn't a special rule specifying veils must be worn, but there wasn't and Eugenie just wanted to be herself.''

Previously, Eugenie herself had said she had planned a ''lovely way'' to pay tribute to other scoliosis sufferers through her wedding dress.

Speaking before her wedding, she said: ''I had an operation when I was 12 on my back, and you'll see on Friday [at the wedding], but it's a lovely way to honour the people who looked after me and a way of standing up for young people who also go through this.

''I think you can change the way beauty is, and you can show people your scars and I think it's really special to stand up for that.''

The dress - which was designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos - was a long-sleeved ivory gown with a flowing train, folded shoulders, and a low back, and the royal chose not to wear a veil, accessorising with the Greville Emerald tiara which she borrowed from her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.