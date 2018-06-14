Sarah Ferguson cried tears of happiness at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The 58-year-old Duchess of York - who was previously married to the prince's uncle, Prince Andrew - was in attendance when the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex married at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle last month and she admitted it was an ''honour'' to have been invited.

Asked about the wedding, she exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''It was such an honour, just beautiful.

''To see love like that is nothing better. That makes you cry.''

The ceremony featured performances from a gospel choir, 19-year-old cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, the chapel's own choir and an orchestra made up of members of the BBC National Orchestra of Wales, the English Chamber Orchestra and the Philharmonia, and Sarah was particularly taken by the music.

She said ''I thought it was fantastic, I thought the whole wedding was a complete joy and it was just such an honour to be there.

''The music was beautiful. It was goosebumping, I'm very lucky.''

Sarah is a huge lover of music, particularly when a piece stirs deep emotions in her.

Speaking on the red carpet at the Classical BRIT Awards at London's Royal Albert Hall on Wednesday (13.06.18), she said '' One of my best friends, Sir David Tang, used to play the piano every day and every time I saw him, I was so honoured to listen to him play.

''I've always been a great lover of beautiful piano music. It always makes me cry and I like to cry.

''It's lovely, sometimes you can laugh but sometimes you can just enjoy to cry and say I wanna cry.

''It's just so fantastic to really delve into the emotions of life. And it's a big joy to be here tonight, a big honour actually.''