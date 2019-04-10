Sara Gilbert has quit 'The Talk' to find some ''balance'' in her life.

The 44-year-old star - who co-created the daytime talk show in 2010 and has continued to serve as both host and executive producer - has announced she will be stepping down after ''going back and forth'' over the decision for a while before ultimately deciding it is time to leave.

Speaking on the show on Tuesday (09.04.19), she said: ''This is something I have been struggling with for a while, and going back and forth, but I've decided it's time for me to leave the show.

''I obviously love it here, and like I said, this was extremely difficult... Last season, I did 'The Conners' as you know and was also producing and here.

''I loved it and felt totally empowered, but also, if I'm being honest about it, I think my life was slightly out of balance. I wasn't able to spend as much time with my three kids as I'd like, or time for myself and as I've continued on, I'm starting to develop more things to produce and I'm having opportunities to act and feeling like I don't know how I'm gonna do it all.''

Sara - who has son Levi, 14, and daughter Sawyer Jane, 11, with her ex Allison Adler and son Rhodes, four, with 4 Non Blondes star Linda Perry - added that she still loves the team and the show as a whole, and confirmed she would be continuing to appear on air until the end of the current season.

She said: ''This is a place that I love and a place that I'm extremely happy. I love the hosts, I love the crew, I love our staff, I'm so grateful to the audience for letting me in your homes every day. It's been such an honour.''