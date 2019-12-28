Sara Gilbert has split from Linda Perry after five years of marriage.

The 44-year-old actress - who met the singer/songwriter in 2011 and tied the knot in 2014 after Perry proposed in 2013 - has filed documents for a legal separation and cited ''irreconcilable differences'' as the reason for their split, TMZ reports.

Sara listed the date of separation as August 13 and has requested that no spousal support be paid to either Linda or herself.

Linda, 54, and Sara have son Rhodes Emilio, four, together, while Sara also has Levi Hawk, 15, Sawyer Jane, 12, from a previous relationship with Allison Adler.

Earlier this year, Sara revealed she was quitting chat show 'The Talk' in order to focus on her sitcom 'The Connors' and to spend more time at home with her family.

She explained: ''This is something I have been struggling with for a while, and going back and forth, but I've decided it's time for me to leave the show.

''I obviously love it here, and like I said, this was extremely difficult... Last season, I did 'The Conners' as you know and was also producing and here.

''I loved it and felt totally empowered, but also, if I'm being honest about it, I think my life was slightly out of balance. I wasn't able to spend as much time with my three kids as I'd like, or time for myself and as I've continued on, I'm starting to develop more things to produce and I'm having opportunities to act and feeling like I don't know how I'm gonna do it all.''