Sara Cox always wants her kids to fall over - so she has something to talk about on the radio.

The 44-year-old DJ - who has Lola, 14, with ex-husband Jon Carter, Isaac, 11, and Renee, nine, with husband Ben Cyzer - constantly hopes she has an eventful day because that means she'll have a funny tale to share with her listeners on her BBC Radio 2 show.

She told Britain's Grazia magazine: ''I'm always thinking, please something happen today so I can use it as content on the show.

''If a kid falls over, content. A dog runs away in the park? Content!''

And Sara even finds herself thinking about work when she's trying her hardest to switch off.

She said: ''If I wake up in the middle of the night, I put on a mindfulness app like Headspace.

''But the other night it told me to count backwards from 10,000. I thought, 'This is f***ing hard.'

''It kept me awake, working out which number was next.

''Then I thought how it would be a hilarious clip to play on my radio show, so it really didn't do the trick as it got me thinking about work.''

Sara has recently moved to a 5-7pm slot on the radio and the earlier time has been beneficial for her marriage.

She said: ''I think it's important to have some quality time with Ben. Now I'm not on the air in the evening, we have that sweet spot after we get the two younger kids down and before we go to bed.

''The time isn't necessarily for passionate lovemaking, but just to sit together while we do our Ocado shop on the iPad.

''It's a battle to get the kids to go away though. I'm like, 'Get out of my bed. This is my time. Get your feet off my pillow.'

''Ben's much nicer than me.''