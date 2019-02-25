Sara Cox lives in fear of messing up her job as the host of the BBC Radio 2 Drivetime show.

The 44-year-old year old broadcaster took over from Simon Mayo and Jo Whiley as the host of the popular afternoon slot in January and after getting to the ''top of a mountain'' she now doesn't want to do or say anything that could make her crash to the bottom.

In an interview with The Observer newspaper, she said: ''I was like the squirrel with the nut at the start of 'Ice Age' film, trying to cling on to the ledge of my career. I feel like I've got to the top of a mountain now, like I've conquered it. But I've been working towards this for so long I'm like, crikey, God, I've got it! Don't d**k it up!''

Sara presented the Radio 1 Breakfast Show between 2000 and 2003 and she in her new job she has managed to take some loyal listeners of the more contemporary station to the more grown-up Radio 2.

She said: ''I've had a few tweets from people saying, 'OK, I've made the leap, you've got me now,' but also from people saying they need a Radio 1.5, you know, like a panda-breeding programme where we slowly introduce them to Radio 2. But I don't think we need it now because Radio 2 already sounds quite different from a couple of months ago.''

Sara - who has two children, Renee, eight, and Isaac, 10, with her husband Ben Cyzer and also Lola, 14, with her ex-husband Jon Carter - has released a new memoir entitled 'Till the Cows Come Home.'

Although she enjoyed writing the tome, Sara is worried people are going to think she is arrogant for penning the book.

She said: ''But my biggest fear is that people are going to go, what makes Sara Cox think that she can write a book? Who does she think she is?''