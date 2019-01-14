Sara Cox ''bloody loved'' her first show as the host of the BBC Radio 2 Drivetime slot.

The 44-year-old radio presenter took over from Simon Mayo and Jo Whiley as the host of the Drivetime show on Monday (14.01.19), and has said she thoroughly enjoyed her first show in her new job.

On Twitter after the show had ended, she wrote: ''Bloody loved that radio lark earlier. So much support from y'all... really appreciate it. Let's do it all again tomoz from 5pm @BBCRadio2

''ON NOW - @jowhiley sounding gorgeous while I eat my sardines, then the ace @cerysmatthews followed by the brilliant @DJTrevorNelson (sic)''

Sara started her new slot on the same day that Zoe Ball made history by becoming the first female presenter ever to host the Breakfast Show on the station, and Sara paid tribute to the achievement by kicking off her show with 'Sisters Are Doin' It For Themselves' by the late Aretha Franklin, which she played in dedication to her ''sister'' Zoe - who had also started her own show with Aretha track 'Respect'.

Speaking before playing the track, Sara said: ''Oh it's spooky isn't it? Because Zoe kicked off with Aretha Franklin, oh it's weirded me out that, I've got goosebumps. Playing this for my sister Zoe.''

The radio DJ recently hailed the fact that more women are taking the centre stage in broadcasting, and said she was proud of both herself and Zoe for their new positions.

She said: ''I think the beauty of this moment is that there are more women coming through in broadcasting, and quite rightly so, and we should be supporting each other and celebrating each other, which we are.

''I think Zoe got the job because she's a great broadcaster. I don't think she got the job because she's got fallopian tubes.

''It's not because she's a woman that she's got the gig, and same with me. I'm hoping it's because I'm good, funny and likeable.''