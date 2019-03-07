Sara Bareilles would consider moving to London.

The American singer - who wrote the music and lyrics for the West End's new stage production 'The Waitress' - revealed she's ''absolutely loved'' spending time in the UK while promoting the show and says she would ''never say never'' about relocating to London permanently.

In an exclusive interview with BANG Showbiz, Sara, 39, said: ''I absolutely love it here. I have the best job in the world because it means I get to spend a lot of time in places. I have probably spent more time in London than at my home the last four months so I sort of feel like I live here right now, never say never [to moving], I absolutely love it here.''

The 'Love Song' hitmaker previously played the lead in her hit musical - which is based on the 2007 film of the same name and follows a waitress called Jenna who tries to escape her relationship with her husband by winning a pie contest and its grand prize - while on Broadway in New York City.

And the 'Winter Song' singer went on to confess that although she didn't know much about writing for musicals, she knew how to ''dream big'' and found the process ''exhilarating''.

She added: ''I knew so little about the process of making a musical that I don't even think I knew how to dream big for this show.

''It was so exhilarating to see it in a reading that even seeing beyond that felt extraordinary but then seeing it come to life in our out of town try out, we were at the A.R.T in Boston at Harvard University and seeing it on stage there. That felt like its own little dreamscape so we have already far and beyond surpassed my dreams for this show, I'm on Cloud 9 all the time.''