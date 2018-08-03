Sara Bareilles is planning to release a political album later this year.

The 'Love Song' hitmaker hasn't released an LP since 2015's 'What's Inside: Songs from Waitress' because she's been so busy but she's assured fans that there will be some new content coming towards the end of 2018 based on world issues.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', she said: ''It's a slight departure for me. I'm actually sort of swimming in territory that will feel very familiar for people, but it's a very rootsy, organic sounding record. These are songs that are about the world. I've got songs about President Barack Obama. It's definitely a slightly political record.''

However, the 38-year-old singer - who is dating 'Rise' actor Joe Tippett - hasn't abandoned her gushy love songs as she'll incorporate some of those in too.

She explained: ''I'm in love!

''What I try to do with my records is encapsulate the spectrum of what it feels like to be alive. It's the good, the bad and the ugly. It's all of it.''

Sara has admitted she's already recorded 13 songs for the forthcoming album and is looking forward to dropping a few tracks sporadically towards the end of the year.

But, in the meantime, she's busy with other things as she is celebrating her first Emmy nom for her performance as Mary Magdalene in 'Jesus Christ Superstar Live!'

She said: ''It's one of those things I feel like I'm getting invited to someone else's party. As a musician, I'm going to be a fly on the wall and enjoy getting to be there.''

Sara is also bringing her 'Waitress the Musical' to Los Angeles with their national tour.

She added: ''It's such a joy because I know that not everybody gets to go to New York and neither did I, so it's fun to get to share it.''