Sara Bareilles is leaving 'Waitress' early because of the threat of coronavirus.

The 40-year-old singer had been starring as Jenna Hunterson in the musical - which she also worked on as the composer and lyricist - on London's West End, but has announced that Saturday (14.03.20) will see her take to the stage in her last performance, as she has decided to travel back to her home in the US before travel bans are put in place following the spread of coronavirus.

Sara's co-star Gavin Creel - who plays Dr. Jim Pomatter - will also be leaving the show to head back home, with both stars dropping out a week before they were scheduled to make their last appearances on March 21.

In a letter posted by Sara on social media, she wrote: ''It is with a heavy heart that I write this letter to inform you that Gavin and I will be playing our final performance the evening of March 14. Given the recent international travel restrictions, we've made the very difficult decision, before any further measures are implemented, to return home. It was an agonizing choice as we have so loved our time here at the Adelphi diner. The warmth and generosity of the West End audiences have been unparalleled.

''It was a gift to get the opportunity to tell this story again alongside this masterful cast, crew, and band. We will miss you all dearly. Sugar Butter London Forever, Sara and Gavin (sic)''

Whilst West End shows are currently still going ahead as normal, Broadway in New York City has closed its doors until April 12, to try and minimise the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, the 'Love Song' hitmaker recently said working on 'Waitress' changed her life.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz, she said: ''This project re-orientated my entire life. It was something that came into my life. Literally my life falls into two categories, before Waitress and after Waitress. Everything has changed because of this show because of what it has taught me as an artist and as a person and the kind of people that are in my life. The kinds of projects I am drawn towards and get offered, it's been such a gift.''