Saoirse Ronan wants to return to Broadway because she ''loves getting feedback from the audience''.

The 24-year-old Irish actress has admitted she would like to go back to New York's world famous theatre district and tread the boards because she loves to act with people in from of her.

Saoirse - who previously appeared in a Broadway run of Arthur Miller's 'The Crucible' in 2016 - told the New York Post newspaper: ''When I did 'The Crucible' onstage in New York [in 2016], I loved it. I got to live here but left when I was young. On a movie set, there's no feedback from the audience. A live show is great. I relish coming back to the city. Being here, performing live theater is wonderful.''

Saoirse plays the titular role in her latest film 'Mary Queen of Scots' opposite Margot Robbie as Mary's cousin Queen Elizabeth I in the drama biopic which focuses on the feud between England and Scotland in 1569.

And the 'Lady Bird' star admits it is a dream come true to play the historical figure.

Saoirse said: ''The film focuses on the seven years before Mary's arrest in England and we see Queen Elizabeth heavily involved in the politics of that time and the struggle against patriarchal authority. I've always wanted to play Mary and it was an amazing feeling to get to do it.

''It's a fascinating and compelling story and I couldn't wait to play this character. We get to see Mary in a very personal way, which adds another layer to the story and all the politics, betrayals and conspiracies taking place.''