Saoirse Ronan is ''fully terrified'' of messing up on the set of her movies.

The 25-year-old actress remembers leaning on her mom and friends during the filming for 'Lady Bird', as she was so so scared she couldn't ''find'' the character.

She said: ''With something like 'Lady Bird', I was fully terrified every day. I felt, 'I'm going to ruin this. I'm going to mess it up.' I really felt that. It was a great experience, but I was constantly on the phone to my mom or my friends saying, 'I can't do it.'''

And the film's director Greta Gerwig recalled how ''worried'' Saoirse was.

She added: ''She was scared. I drove her around everywhere because she had to go to doctors' appointments and different things to get cleared to film. She was really worried. I always knew she would be great, but she was really concerned she wouldn't be able to find the character.''

Greta has reunited with Saoirse on their new movie 'Little Women' and the filmmaker was completely sure she was right for the right part.

She told Variety magazine: ''She just knew she could do it. I was ready to jump out of line and take it on. Jo is such an important figure for so many girls, and I didn't feel daunted by it. I was precious with her.''

Meanwhile, Saoirse previously admitted she thinks the movie business used to be ''savage'' for female stars but is finding itself in the midst of a cultural change.

She explained: ''It's only over the last four years or so we've actually started to see like an ensemble cast filled with women that all have equally interesting, important roles in the same project. And what that's done already is it's just eliminated some of that competition and that sort of savagery that we're made to feel when there's one female role a year that everybody wanted.

''That's only changed in the last few years. And it's amazing how suddenly there's just a platform for you to allow support to be a part of your work.''