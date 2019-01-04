Saoirse Ronan says her most recent role as the title character in 'Mary Queen of Scots' helped her in both a ''personal and professional sense''.
Saoirse Ronan says playing Mary Stuart gave her ''strength'' as an actress.
The 24-year-old star plays the titular role in historical drama film 'Mary Queen of Scots' and has revealed that being asked to lead the movie by director Josie Rourke helped her in both a ''personal and professional sense'' as she was thrown into a world that was alien to her previously.
In an interview with the Daily Mail newspaper, she said: ''Making the film was brilliant for me in a personal as well as a professional sense. I was being prepared to be thrown out into the world in a way I hadn't been before. With that comes fear. The fear of having to make decisions that hadn't really been laid on me before.
''The kind of decisions that weren't going to make that person over there happy, but one that's right for me. Honestly playing Mary gave me that strength.
''Ultimately when it came to work, I always knew what I wanted to do and what I didn't want to do. But it's very easy to say this is the thing I want to do, and hard to say this isn't what I want to do.''
The central plot of the movie is the fractious relationship between Mary and her cousin Queen Elizabeth I - the ruler of England and Ireland who is played by Margot Robbie - and the 1569 conflict between their two kingdoms.
Saoirse says the dynamic and differences between her character and Margot's alter ego were fascinating to her.
The 'Lady Bird' star said: ''One essentially wants anything that a man has been afforded; lovers, the ability to rule, a family, friends, being able to enjoy her life and art and music and drink and whatever else.
''And then, there's Elizabeth, who's the one who ends up having the longest reign because she cuts herself off from anything human that will get in the way.''
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Explore the life of one of the world's greatest visionary artists, Vincent Van Gogh, in...
Eilis Lacey's life in Ireland has drawn to a standstill, there's no work and her...
Director John Crowley and writer Nick Hornby never even try to temper the flood of...
Taking your first steps into adulthood is never easy, but for a young Irish woman...
With his writing-directing debut, Ryan Gosling shows audacious skill as a visual artist but never...
Dark times have engulfed the world. With the steady rise of economic depression across the...
While preparing to film 'The Grand Budapest Hotel', director Wes Anderson and company scouted for...
Wes Anderson's entertaining filmmaking style clicks beautifully into focus for this comical adventure. Films like...
The cast and crew of 'The Grand Budapest Hotel' discuss the story, the main characters'...