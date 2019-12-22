Hollywood star Saoirse Ronan has revealed she loved challenging stereotypes in 'Little Women'.
Saoirse Ronan loved challenging stereotypes in 'Little Women'.
The 25-year-old actress stars as Josephine 'Jo' March in the Greta Gerwig-directed period drama, which tells the story of a group of impoverished sisters living in the aftermath of the American Civil War, and Saoirse has revealed what drew her towards the character in the first place.
She told the BBC: ''I love the fact that I got to play a scene where the female heroine also admits to being lonely and sort of lost, and has dedicated her life to this one thing, but recognises at a certain point in her life that there was a price to pay for that.''
By contrast, Jo's sister Meg chooses to marry, opting to tie the knot with a poor man - much to the frustration of her aunt.
Reflecting on the plot, Saoirse - who stars in the movie alongside the likes of Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Laura Dern and Timothee Chalamet - explained: ''I've always wanted to have kids, I've always wanted to have a family. And I love that there's this strength there from Meg to own that decision and that she's actually quite empowered by that.
''And I think it's a testament to Louisa May Alcott's writing, and then also Greta's take on it, that these four girls are very different and they're doing very different things. And as Meg says in the book, 'it doesn't make my decision any less important.'''
Bastille rocked up at The Winter Gardens in Margate for their 'Doom Days Club Nights' tour, making sure they were playing in more unfamiliar towns...
Stealing Sheep made their way down to Elsewhere in Margate to put on their wholly unique and utterly captivating live show.
Melting Vinyl brought local talent to the fore as it showcased a set by Tokyo Tea Room on the day of their latest EP release, 'Dream Room'.
The Who, Stormzy and more coming this month.
For the Nottingham date of Feeder's Tallulah tour, you just know before it even starts that it's going to be a banging show.
Holy Moly & The Crackers journeyed down from their hometown of Newcastle Upon Tyne to play in Canterbury, where they thought they'd be playing to...
Explore the life of one of the world's greatest visionary artists, Vincent Van Gogh, in...
Eilis Lacey's life in Ireland has drawn to a standstill, there's no work and her...
Director John Crowley and writer Nick Hornby never even try to temper the flood of...
Taking your first steps into adulthood is never easy, but for a young Irish woman...
With his writing-directing debut, Ryan Gosling shows audacious skill as a visual artist but never...
Dark times have engulfed the world. With the steady rise of economic depression across the...
While preparing to film 'The Grand Budapest Hotel', director Wes Anderson and company scouted for...
Wes Anderson's entertaining filmmaking style clicks beautifully into focus for this comical adventure. Films like...
The cast and crew of 'The Grand Budapest Hotel' discuss the story, the main characters'...