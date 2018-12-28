Saoirse Ronan found it ''awkward'' going to the toilet in a corset whilst filming 'Mary Queen of Scots'.

The 24-year-old Irish American actress takes on the leading role in the forthcoming drama and has admitted it was rather ''uncomfortable'' being in the garment, which synchs the waist in, especially when she needed to use the bathroom.

Saoirse told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''They weren't uncomfortable, just ­difficult to wear. We had to navigate our way around the corsets and five skirts we wore every day, and I had to ride horses in them. It was a whole new thing, so I got used to it.''

Asked if it was difficult using the WC, she replied: ''Yes, but I'm not going to go into that.''

Despite her struggles wearing the tight-fitted clothing,

Saoirse said it was an ''amazing feeling'' when she was working on the film because the project was a dream come true.

She said: ''The film focuses on the seven years before Mary's arrest in England and we see Queen Elizabeth heavily involved in the politics of that time and the struggle against patriarchal authority.

''I've always wanted to play Mary and it was an amazing feeling to get to do it.''

The 'Lady Bird' star particularly enjoyed getting to show the monarch's ''very personal'' side while exploring her ''fascinating'' story.

She said: ''It's a fascinating and compelling story and I couldn't wait to play this character.

''We get to see Mary in a very personal way, which adds another layer to the story and all the politics, betrayals and conspiracies taking place.''

While the tale sees Mary at loggerheads with her cousin, Queen Elizabeth I - who is portrayed in 'Mary Queen Of Scots' by Margot Robbie - Saoirse believes the two women are very similar.

She explained: ''Both women are trying to find purpose in the rather mixed-up world they're become part of.

''From Mary's point of view, she's someone who is genuinely trying to do her best and bring peace to a land that hasn't known it for so long.

''But of course, she's a threat to Queen Elizabeth.''