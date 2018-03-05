Saoirse Ronan's stylist wanted her Oscars look to be ''timeless and fun''.

The 23-year old actress shone in a pastel pink, floor-length Calvin Klein gown at the Academy Awards on Sunday (04.03.18), and her stylist Elizabeth Saltzman has revealed the gown was chosen to ''focus'' on Saoirse.

Speaking to WomensWearDaily.com, Elizabeth explained that they stayed away from dark colours and instead, they focused on ''light'' to represent the young star's playful style.

She explained: ''What we didn't want to do is go dark.

''The whole thing was about lightness and light, and more timeless and fun. There needed to be an element of something special, but it really had to do with it focusing on Saoirse and it being modern, but iconic and timeless.

Saoirse - who received her third Oscars nomination this year for her role in 'Lady Bird' - has been working with Elizabeth on her red carpet styles since 2016, when she wore a green dress to the Oscars that represented her Irish roots.

Speaking about her past looks, Elizabeth said that she wanted to make sure this year's dress was all about the actress.

She said: ''It's a colour we hadn't done.

''This time, this is about the woman herself. She's already flying a flag for her country, so we decided to stay away from dark.''

The stylist also revealed that the actress loved the dress as much as she did, admitting there was a ''clear moment'' they decided the outfit was perfect.

She confessed: ''There was a clear, right moment.

''There was a lot of emotion. It was genuine, deep happiness. Huge grin, that beautiful Saoirse calm, peaceful, exuberance. It's exactly what you want a woman to feel like.''