Saoirse Ronan's Golden Globes dress was about ''strength not sex''.

The 23-year-old actress - who picked up the Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy award at the ceremony on Sunday (07.01.18) for her role in 'Lady Bird' - had her Versace dress recommissioned to be made in black to support the Time's Up movement and her stylist Elizabeth Saltzman has now revealed the lengths Saoirse went to to make sure female empowerment was realised in all aspects.

Elizabeth told British Vogue magazine: ''Saoirse and I had a conversation at the beginning of the season that should Lady Bird go the distance, we wanted to work with all females - female make-up, female hairstylists, female designers - and that we would never talk about it to anyone.

''It would be our fun secret, our empowering moment. The dress is not about sex, it's about strength. It's not about frivolity, it's about confidence, excellence, purity and support because 'Lady Bird' is a mother-daughter tale. It has been the year of Versace, remembering Gianni and the empowerment he gave to women.''

And backstage at the ceremony, Saoirse chose to dedicate her Golden Globe win to the film's director Greta Gerwig.

She shared: ''If the movie wins, and even me getting [this award], that's her's. This is all her, and she's put so much of herself into it, not even in an autobiographical sense, but just every grain of her is in this. She worked very hard on making it as great as it is. It's brilliant.''

And in her acceptance speech, Saoirse gave a shout out to her mother, who was watching the ceremony through FaceTime.

Accepting the award, Saoirse said: ''My mom's on FaceTime over there on someone's phone. Hi! ... I just want to say how inspiring it's been to be in this room tonight.''