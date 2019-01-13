Saoirse Ronan worried she sounded like a ''robot'' in 'Lady Bird' because she struggled with the ''flat'' American accent.
Saoirse Ronan worried she sounded like a ''robot'' in 'Lady Bird'.
The Irish actress is known for her ability to master different accents but while she struggled with the American tones of the titular character in the drama, she found the dialect of her eponymous character in historical drama 'Mary Queen of Scots' far easier to master.
She told Britain's Harper's Bazaar magazine: ''[The accent] is how I get into the character. What can be more difficult than the actual sounds is the cadence and melody.
''Modern American is much flatter than my natural voice. I found that quite a challenge on Lady Bird. Greta [Gerwig, the director] kept having to say, 'Make it a bit flatter!' And I'd think I sounded like a robot.
''With the Scottish, I'm basically speaking the same way. The rhythm and music are the same. That made it much easier to keep Mary human, for me.''
The 24-year-old actress has always wanted to play ''well-rounded'' characters and has never been interested in minor supporting roles to male characters.
She said: ''From a purely selfish point of view, I've always wanted to play characters who are well-rounded and interesting and smart, or who are intelligently written.
''And because that's what I've always wanted to get out of it, the films end up reflecting that. They're the only roles I want to play. Even when I was a kid, I knew I didn't just want to play 'the sister', or 'the girlfriend', or 'the secretary'.
''That was always a priority for me, to play someone who -even if they were only in a few scenes - really had something to them.''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
Explore the life of one of the world's greatest visionary artists, Vincent Van Gogh, in...
Eilis Lacey's life in Ireland has drawn to a standstill, there's no work and her...
Director John Crowley and writer Nick Hornby never even try to temper the flood of...
Taking your first steps into adulthood is never easy, but for a young Irish woman...
With his writing-directing debut, Ryan Gosling shows audacious skill as a visual artist but never...
Dark times have engulfed the world. With the steady rise of economic depression across the...
While preparing to film 'The Grand Budapest Hotel', director Wes Anderson and company scouted for...
Wes Anderson's entertaining filmmaking style clicks beautifully into focus for this comical adventure. Films like...
The cast and crew of 'The Grand Budapest Hotel' discuss the story, the main characters'...