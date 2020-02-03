Saoirse Ronan's BAFTA Awards dress was made from discarded satin.

The 'Little Women' actress kept things ''dead simple'' with her black Gucci gown at Sunday's (03.02.20) EE British Academy Film Awards in London, but her team were still ''geeking out'' about the craftsmanship required to create the outfit.

Her stylist, Elizabeth Saltzman, told Britain's Vogue magazine: ''We wanted to create a gown that didn't waste any resources or people's time.

''It's the first time we've gone dead simple, but we've been geeking out about the intricate craftsmanship. I love that the most classic pieces are often the hardest to make - it feels good to celebrate this unique work.''

Gucci have created a number of Saoirse's red carpet gowns over the years and the actress likes working with the fashion house because of their shared values.

Elizabeth explained: ''Alessandro Michele's team really cares about people and the environment, which says a lot about the house.

''Gucci was one of the first brands to stop using exotic skins and fur because of genuine moral reasons.''

The 25-year-old actress has varied her red carpet style dramatically throughout awards season and her stylist has enjoyed seeing her client's fashion confidence grow.

She said: ''We haven't had deep and meaningful conversations, but it's been interesting to see Saoirse become comfortable with who she is in the spotlight.

''She's been stuck in a period drama for so long.

''Now, I see a very beautiful woman standing confident before me, unafraid to try new things. She feels good and that's all that matters.''