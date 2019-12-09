'Little Women' star Saoirse Ronan says ''not having a school life'' is the one regret she has about her acting career.
The 'Little Women' actress first appeared in period drama 'Atonement' when she was a teenager, and she admitted missing out on being with other children at school is ''the one thing'' she missed growing up.
Speaking to the Telegraph Magazine, she said: ''I was home-schooled, so not having a school life is probably the one thing. But I still have friends from my childhood.''
Saoirse, now 25, admitted she quickly embraced the world of acting, with both her parents - mum Monica and dad Paul - having been involved in the industry.
She added: ''Acting was something that I just took to. I liked the whole chaos of it, but also somebody being in charge of what was going to happen, and saying, 'I need you to do this and this,' and me saying, 'OK, I'll do it'.
''I liked the discipline that came with that. And the fact that within that discipline you could be emotional and creative - I loved the dichotomy of that - the juxtaposition of those two things.''
She previously revealed her favourite thing about her career is how quickly she can form ''relationships'' with her co-stars, because it often only takes her half a week to become close friends with those she works with.
She explained: ''One of the things I like about acting is the relationships you can form when you're working, especially between actors.
''You could meet someone on the Monday and by Wednesday you'll have kissed them, you'll have hugged them, you'll have danced with them, they'll have seen you in a corset or an underdress or a pair of boxer shorts.''
