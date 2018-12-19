Saoirse Ronan prepared for her role as Mary Queen Of Scots by asking Scottish people how she should portray the royal figure.

The 24-year-old actress has the lead role in the upcoming biopic, and in order to do the part justice, every time she came into contract with someone from Scotland, she would get advise from them.

She told The New York Post's PageSix Column: ''Every Scot I'd meet . . . I'd be like, 'What do I do with her, what do you think of her, tell me what you grew up learning about her?' She's an icon.''

The Irish American star recently admitted it was an ''amazing feeling'' when she was working on the film because the project was a dream come true.

She said: ''The film focuses on the seven years before Mary's arrest in England and we see Queen Elizabeth heavily involved in the politics of that time and the struggle against patriarchal authority.

''I've always wanted to play Mary and it was an amazing feeling to get to do it.''

The 'Lady Bird' star particularly enjoyed getting to show the monarch's ''very personal'' side while exploring her ''fascinating'' story.

She said: ''It's a fascinating and compelling story and I couldn't wait to play this character.

''We get to see Mary in a very personal way, which adds another layer to the story and all the politics, betrayals and conspiracies taking place.''

While the tale sees Mary at loggerheads with her cousin, Queen Elizabeth I - who is portrayed in 'Mary Queen Of Scots' by Margot Robbie - Saoirse believes the two women are very similar.

She explained: ''Both women are trying to find purpose in the rather mixed-up world they're become part of.

''From Mary's point of view, she's someone who is genuinely trying to do her best and bring peace to a land that hasn't known it for so long.

''But of course, she's a threat to Queen Elizabeth.''