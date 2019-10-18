Saoirse Ronan is taking a break until the ''absolute right thing'' comes along.

The 25-year-old actress has been kept busy shooting 'Little Women' and 'The French Dispatch' but is now enjoying some time off and won't be going back to work until she finds the perfect project.

She said: ''I'll wait for the right thing to come along. It's lovely to be in a position at this moment where I can wait for the absolute right thing.''

Saoirse plays Jo March in 'Little Women' and was delighted to reunite with her 'Lady Bird' co-star Timothee Chalamet - who portrays Theodore 'Laurie' Laurence - in the movie because they work so well together.

She told Entertainment Weekly: ''He keeps me on my toes -- I'm never quite sure what he's going to do next. That only progressed more and grew more. It helped that we do have a very natural rapport with each other.... These two characters physically need to be very comfortable with one another. They're literally intertwined for half the film.''

Timothee added: ''In the least clichéd way possible, it really doesn't feel like [I'm] acting sometimes [with her]...

''This job is so trippy in that regard -- you want to be serious, you want to be professional, and then it's almost best when you're able to be 12 years old. When it's someone you're actually friends with, it makes it easier.''

In a key scene where Jo rejects Laurie's marriage proposal, director Greta Gerwig - who also helmed 'Lady Bird' - let the two stars ''go with it'' and they took a number of different approaches.

Saoirse said: ''Emotions just bubble over. [Greta] just let us go with it, wherever it went, from take to take. What I loved about that scene is that every take would be different emotionally. It didn't have the same trajectory.

''The two of us, it's a relationship I have with no other director. She makes me feel like I can try anything.''

The Oscar-winning star saw the 1994 'Little Women' when she was 11 and later read Louisa May Alcott's novel and new straight away she wanted to play Jo.

She said: ''When Louisa describes Jo, it felt like someone describing me physically: sort of gangly and stubborn and very straightforward, and went for what she wanted.''

As a result, she ''went at it'' and asked for the role she wanted from the director.

She recalled: ''I said, 'So I want to be in Little Women, but only if I'm playing Jo.'''