Saoirse Ronan has been named as inaugural ambassador for the Irish Film Institute.

The 'Little Women' star has been honoured with the title and will help the Institue by acting as an advocate for its work in exhibition, preservation and education for the next three years at least.

She said: ''I am delighted to have been asked to be the inaugural IFI Ambassador. Film in Ireland is always something I will support. Our industry is going from strength to strength through the incredible projects being produced at home and abroad by Irish filmmakers, and by producers from across the pond also. IFI has always cared about great cinema, and I am honoured to play a small part in their effort to share the brilliant work that is out there with as many people as possible.''

And the Irish Film Institute are ''deeply'' grateful to have Saoirse onboard.

IFI Director Ross Keane added: ''Saoirse is a hugely gifted actress, and we are delighted to have a respected artist of her standing as our inaugural IFI Ambassador. Saoirse has achieved excellence in her craft, which is a value we strive for across our remit of film exhibition, preservation and education. Having previously collaborated with Saoirse on our fundraising campaign in 2011, we are thrilled to be working with her once again as she supports the Irish Film Institute into a new decade. This is a huge endorsement of the IFI, and I would like to express my deep gratitude to Saoirse for her unwavering support of our vision and mission to promote film culture.''

Saoirse has been nominated for the upcoming Academy Awards and the British Academy Film Award (BAFTA) Awards, and also received a nod at the Golden Globe Awards earlier this year.