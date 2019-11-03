Award-winning actress Saoirse Ronan has admitted she ''loved'' slapping Florence Pugh on the set of 'Little Women'.
Saoirse Ronan ''loved'' slapping Florence Pugh on the set of 'Little Women'.
The 25-year-old actress and Florence, 23 - who play sisters Amy and Jo - are involved in an angry confrontation in the Greta Gerwig-directed drama movie, and Saoirse has admitted to relishing one scene in particular.
Florence shared: ''We had been really excited about filming a scene where our characters argue. Just before it started, I said to Saoirse, 'Hit me and make it hard.'''
And Saoirse - who previously starred in 2017's 'Lady Bird' - told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: ''She was welling up but we kind of loved it. We'd always wrestle.''
Meanwhile, Saoirse recently revealed she is taking a break until the ''absolute right thing'' comes along.
The acclaimed actress has been kept busy shooting 'Little Women' and 'The French Dispatch' - but Saoirse is now enjoying some time off and won't be going back to work until she finds the perfect project.
She said: ''I'll wait for the right thing to come along. It's lovely to be in a position at this moment where I can wait for the absolute right thing.''
Saoirse plays Jo March in 'Little Women' and was delighted to reunite with her 'Lady Bird' co-star Timothee Chalamet - who portrays Theodore 'Laurie' Laurence - for the movie.
She explained: ''He keeps me on my toes - I'm never quite sure what he's going to do next. That only progressed more and grew more.
''It helped that we do have a very natural rapport with each other ... These two characters physically need to be very comfortable with one another. They're literally intertwined for half the film.''
