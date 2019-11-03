Saoirse Ronan ''loved'' slapping Florence Pugh on the set of 'Little Women'.

The 25-year-old actress and Florence, 23 - who play sisters Amy and Jo - are involved in an angry confrontation in the Greta Gerwig-directed drama movie, and Saoirse has admitted to relishing one scene in particular.

Florence shared: ''We had been really excited about filming a scene where our characters argue. Just before it started, I said to Saoirse, 'Hit me and make it hard.'''

And Saoirse - who previously starred in 2017's 'Lady Bird' - told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: ''She was welling up but we kind of loved it. We'd always wrestle.''

Meanwhile, Saoirse recently revealed she is taking a break until the ''absolute right thing'' comes along.

The acclaimed actress has been kept busy shooting 'Little Women' and 'The French Dispatch' - but Saoirse is now enjoying some time off and won't be going back to work until she finds the perfect project.

She said: ''I'll wait for the right thing to come along. It's lovely to be in a position at this moment where I can wait for the absolute right thing.''

Saoirse plays Jo March in 'Little Women' and was delighted to reunite with her 'Lady Bird' co-star Timothee Chalamet - who portrays Theodore 'Laurie' Laurence - for the movie.

She explained: ''He keeps me on my toes - I'm never quite sure what he's going to do next. That only progressed more and grew more.

''It helped that we do have a very natural rapport with each other ... These two characters physically need to be very comfortable with one another. They're literally intertwined for half the film.''