Saoirse Ronan will reunite with Timothee Chalamet and director Wes Anderson for 'The French Dispatch'.

The 24-year-old Golden Globe winner, who worked with the latter on 2014's 'The Grand Budapest Hotel' and last year's 'Lady Bird' with Chalamet, 22 - who has a lead role in the live action feature - joins a star-studded ensemble along with Benicio del Toro, Jeffrey Wright and the director's frequent collaborators Bill Murray, TIlda Swinton and Frances McDormand.

Ronan - who will also star alongside Chalamet in Greta Gerwig's remake of 'Little Women' - let the news of her casting in the post-World War II drama slip during a recent video interview for her next movie, 'Mary Queen of Scots'.

She told GoldDerby when asked if she is reuniting with the 49-year-old filmmaker: ''Yeah, in the spring.''

Before asking: ''Has that (casting) been released? Well it has now.''

Anderson is writing the film as well as directing, while Scott Rudin is on board to produce.

The movie is set in the 1950s and follows a group of journalists at an American newspaper bureau in Paris, though filming is currently taking place in Angouleme in South West France.

It's unclear if a distribution deal is officially closed but according to the Hollywood Reporter, the movie is expected to be distributed by Fox Searchlight, who have released several of the director's past films, including this year's 'Isle of Dogs'.

Ronan plays the titular role in 'Mary Queen of Scots' opposite Margot Robbie as Mary's cousin Queen Elizabeth I in the drama biopic, which focuses on the feud between England and Scotland in 1569.

And the 'On Chesil Beach' star admits it is a dream come true to play the historical figure.

Saoirse said: ''The film focuses on the seven years before Mary's arrest in England and we see Queen Elizabeth heavily involved in the politics of that time and the struggle against patriarchal authority. I've always wanted to play Mary and it was an amazing feeling to get to do it.

''It's a fascinating and compelling story and I couldn't wait to play this character. We get to see Mary in a very personal way, which adds another layer to the story and all the politics, betrayals and conspiracies taking place.''