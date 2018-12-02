Saoirse Ronan thinks Reese Witherspoon has done an ''exceptional'' job with 'Big Little Lies'.

The 24-year-old actress has heaped praise on the Hollywood star for her producing role with the hit HBO series - which tells the story of three emotionally troubled women - and Saoirse now hopes that other studios will feel inspired to explore similar stories.

She told Psychologies magazine: ''Let's hope the industry will reflect the spirit of change, and we'll see more projects like 'Big Little Lies' and 'Lady Bird', where women are taking a lead role in developing projects, as well as telling stories from women's point of view and with interesting female characters.

''What Reese Witherspoon did was exceptional. She put together a group of incredible actresses she admires, giving each of them, even in seemingly minor roles, the same importance.''

Saoirse also admitted to feeling particularly inspired by another woman in her life.

She shared: ''[My mother and I] are more like best friends.

''She's always been a role model for me and I have so much respect for her sense of dignity and integrity. I've tried to take after her and bring that same kind of perspective to the way I live.''

Earlier this year, Saoirse admitted that fame can be distracting.

The acclaimed actress revealed she was determined to remain ''level-headed'' in spite of her success.

She shared: ''I can see how it can be distracting, especially when you do get a bit more recognisable, and maybe you're sort of in the public eye a little bit more and stuff.

''But if you're aware of why it is you're doing this - it should be because you love it - it keeps you quite level-headed.''