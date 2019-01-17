Saoirse Ronan has revealed she and her cast mates in 'Mary Queen of Scots' were left with ''weird'' body shapes for a month due to the corsets that had to wear for movie.
Saoirse Ronan was left with a ''weird body shape'' for a month after wearing corsets for 'Mary Queen of Scots'.
The Irish/American actress has previously opened up about how difficult it was wearing the waist-cinching garment for the period drama - in which she portrays the titular royal Mary Stuart - and has now revealed that when she and her cast mates took the corsets off, they had ''hourglass'' figures for weeks.
Appearing on UK TV show 'This Morning' on Thursday (17.01.19), she said: ''The bloody corsets. It changes your shape. After we wrapped, about a month afterwards, myself and all the girls had this weird, I mean it was great, but we had this weird hourglass shape. We had just had these corsets put onto us every day and the warmer the corset gets throughout the day from being put on your body, they tighten it more.
''You think, 'Oh, I will be able to chill out now,' and then they come and tighten it even more. So we had different body shapes. It's no wonder they couldn't do anything and didn't exercise so much. They just couldn't move.''
Another challenge for the role was speaking in French for part of the movie, and though the 24-year-old star has plenty of experience, having executed a flawless southern American accent in 'Lady Bird', she said speaking in French required her to send ''her mouth to the gym'' every day to train the muscles.
However, she find it easy to transfer her natural Irish accent to Scottish.
Saoirse - who stars alongside Margot Robbie's Queen Elizabeth I in the film - told hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield: ''I liked doing the Scottish one because it is so similar to Irish anyway. When you change your accent, you are speaking in a different way. If I was doing a southern English accent or a Californian accent, the way I would speak would completely change. It's literally just like music and finding the melody of something. We had to speak French in this as well and the muscle they use when speaking in French, is completely different to the ones that we would use. You are basically sending your mouth to the gym every day.''
