Saoirse Ronan admits fame can be ''distracting''.

The 24-year-old actress has recently emerged as one of the most in-demand young stars in Hollywood, but Saoirse has revealed her determination to stay grounded, saying she doesn't want fame to distract her from her work.

The 'Lady Bird' actress shared: ''I can see how it can be distracting, especially when you do get a bit more recognisable, and maybe you're sort of in the public eye a little bit more and stuff.

''But if you're why it is you're doing this - it should be because you love it - it keeps you quite levelheaded.''

Despite the success she's enjoyed as an actress, Saoirse often goes about her day to day life unnoticed.

And she has revealed that a large number of people still don't realise that she's Irish.

Speaking on ITV's 'Lorraine', Saoirse added: ''You know, most people still don't know that I'm Irish.

''I have a lot of people coming up to me in Ireland lately, when I've been home, and friends of mine who apparently love me say that my voice is very, very loud and it travels across time and space ... I was in a supermarket the other day and someone was like, 'Is it you, is it yourself?'

''I was like, 'Who do you think I am?' 'Are you Saoirse? I didn't know it was you by looking at you, but I heard your voice.' So it tends to be the voice...''