Acclaimed author Ian McEwan has revealed that Saoirse Ronan ''charmed and hypnotised'' everyone on the set of 'Atonement'.
The 24-year-old actress starred as teenager Briony Tallis in the 2007 romantic war drama, and Ian McEwan - who wrote the best-selling novel that the film was based on - has revealed how Saoirse wowed everyone on the set.
Ian said: ''Even then, she showed an extraordinary ability to take control of the material, to morph from a sparky Irish kid into an upper-class English girl with cut-glass accent to match.
''She knew how to convey a particular form of inwardness, of an imagination running riot.''
Saoirse was nominated for the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her performance in the film.
And Ian has revealed that the other cast members loved working with her.
He said, according to the Irish Independent newspaper: ''She also completely charmed and hypnotised the set.''
Meanwhile, Saoirse revealed in February that she was tempted to bring her dog Fran as her date to this year's Academy Awards.
The 24-year-old actress was nominated for the Best Actress prize at the Oscars for her performance in 'Lady Bird', and Saoirse revealed she almost decided on taking the beloved family pooch.
Saoirse said: ''Fran is our puppy. She's a dog. I call myself my mother's first child and Fran is definitely the second child could be replacing me very soon.
''I mean Fran was in the running for a while to come to the Oscars but we all had a discussion about it and Fran was like 'You know what I'm going to take a step back, because this is my first year in the house and I think mam - my mum - you should go.' It's quite big of her.''
