Sandra Oh made history as she picked up the Best Performance by an Actress in a Drama Television Series accolade at the Golden Globe Awards.

The 47-year-old star - who is the co-host of Sunday (06.01.19) evening's ceremony alongside Andy Samberg - is the first Asian actress to take multiple honours at the annual event, after adding to her 2005 win for Best Supporting Actress - Series, Miniseries or Television Film with a win for her portrayal of MI6 agent Eve Polastri in 'Killing Eve', beating off competition from Julia Roberts ('Homecoming'), Caitriona Balfe ('Outlander'), Elisabeth Moss ('he Handmaid's Tale') and Keri Russell ('The Americans').

Sandra dedicated her award to her parents before addressing them directly in Korean.

She fought back tears as she said: ''There are two people here tonight that I'm so grateful that they're here with me. I'd like to thank my mother and my father.''

Meanwhile, Richard Madden was stunned to be honoured with the Best Performance by an Actor in a Drama Television Series for his role as David Budd in 'The Bodyguard'.

The 32-year-old actor - who beat out the likes of Jason Bateman ('Ozark'), Stephan James ('Homecoming'), Billy Porter ('Pose') and Matthew Rhys ('The Americans') to take the award - thanked the team who had worked on the show for his win, as well as his family, who had flown over to Los Angeles for the ceremony.

He told the audience at the Beverly Hilton hotel: ''Thank you very much to HFPA. I didn't see this coming at all. I wouldn't be here if it weren't for the amazing crew and cast that made Bodyguard that worked very hard over the course of five months to make this show.

''And most importantly, my friends and my family and mom and dad who flew all the way from Scotland. I wouldn't be here without you.''

While Matthew and Keri missed out on acting wins for 'The Americans', the sixth and final season of the Russian spy saga was named Best Drama, beating both 'Killing Eve' and 'The Bodyguard', as well as 'Homecoming' and 'Pose', to take the accolade.

Series executive producers Joe Weisberg - who created the show - and Joel Fields - thanked the cast and crew as they picked up the award.

Joe said: ''You nurtured and loved this show and we love this show.''

Joel added: ''Thank you Hollywood Foreign Press Association and all of our amazing fans.''

Joe then said: ''Everyone up here, everyone who made this show, thank you guys. We love you.''